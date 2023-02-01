TUPELO – With only one day left to qualify as a candidate, it looks likely that Democrats will not even attempt to hold the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission.
Incumbent Brandon Presley has since 2008 held office on the Public Service Commission as a Democrat. He has consistently shown electoral success in a predominantly Republican district, but will run for governor this year rather than re-election.
Three Republicans have thus far qualified: former Environmental Protection Agency staffer Mandy Gunasekara, the city of Tupelo’s planning and zoning administrator Tanner Newman and state Rep. Chris Brown.
Brown qualified this week. His current legislative seat was eliminated during redistricting.
But despite three Republicans in the running, no Democrat had yet qualified for the race as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to a party official.
Lee County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Newman said he has attempted to recruit potential candidates into the race but all have declined.
Presley told the Daily Journal that he’s not actively recruiting to find a candidate of his own party to hold his current job.
“I’m totally focused on the governor’s race,” Presley said. “I’ve had some people call me to discuss it, but nothing serious.”
The absence of any Democrat in the race would only intensify the GOP primary for the post, making it the final word on the seat.
The potential match between Brown, Gunasekara and Newman has already ignited quick political maneuvering, competing endorsements and regional factionalism.
If Democrats sit out the Public Service Commission race in north Mississippi, the implications could ripple beyond the GOP primary.
Some observers have suggested that Mississippi Democrats running statewide — as is Presley this year — are hampered by the absence of down ballot Democratic candidates who might help bolster Democratic turnout statewide.
Presley said that’s not something he’s concerned about.
“I have received a ton of support from areas where every local official is a Republican, as well as from areas where every local official is a Democrat,” Pseley said. “I’m going to be running from Walnut to Waverland.”
The northern district seat on the Public Service Commission represents 33 counties, stretching from the Mississippi River counties of Coahoma, Tunica and DeSoto in the west to Tishomingo, Itawamba, Monroe and Lowndes along the Alabama state line.
Local political observers have long assumed that once Presley vacated the seat, Republicans would take it.
With one day still left to qualify, however, a Democrat could still jump into the race at the last minute, and so could more Republican candidates.
A field of three or more candidates in the GOP primary makes a runoff increasingly likely.
The primary for state, district and county elections is Aug. 8. Any runoffs that are necessary will occur Aug. 29.
