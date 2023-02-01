Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the Mississippi Public Service Commission securing a $300 million settlement with Entergy Mississippi, a integrated energy company on June 23, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Presley, a Democrat, said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, that he is running for Mississippi governor.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

TUPELO – With only one day left to qualify as a candidate, it looks likely that Democrats will not even attempt to hold the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission.

