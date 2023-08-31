JACKSON - Mississippi Democrats still have not chosen a secretary of state candidate to potentially replace Shuwaski Young but have secured a commitment from national Democrats to support whomever they pick, the state party chair said Thursday.
Young announced his withdrawal for medical reasons Sunday not long after state officials questioned his eligibility over residency, citing previous reporting by the Daily Journal. State party chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor said Monday he hoped to announce a new candidate by Wednesday or Thursday, but as of Thursday no candidate has been chosen.
To replace Young on the ballot, Democrats still need approval from a state election commission consisting of Republicans Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson, who has said he will recuse himself from the decision. That body, the State Board of Election Commissioners, has not scheduled a meeting to make that ruling yet, Reeves spokesperson Shelby Wilcher said Thursday.
Young submitted an affidavit to the commission Wednesday documenting medical reasons for withdrawal, state Democratic officials said. State law gives the board five days to approve the affidavit. Democrats may only replace Young on the ballot if the state election commissioners agree that he withdrew for nonpolitical reasons.
Taylor repeated his intention to replace Young as part of his strategy to contest as many races as possible. He told the Daily Journal Thursday the national Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) has committed to supporting any replacement candidate with a staff of a half-dozen people to help with tasks like fundraising, communications, messaging and scheduling.
“Mississippi's becoming one of those places where we’re going to really challenge this idea of this being a deep red state,” Taylor said.
DASS executive director Travis Brimm told Politico earlier this year his goal was “making sure that we’re challenging every available race on the board.”
Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only states with elections for secretary of state taking place in 2023.
DASS spokesperson Drew Godinich confirmed the organization is involved.
