Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the Mississippi Public Service Commission securing a $300 million settlement with Entergy Mississippi, a integrated energy company on June 23, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Presley, a Democrat, said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, that he is running for Mississippi governor.
JACKSON — Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will be the Democratic Party's nominee for governor long before the party's August primary.
The Mississippi Democratic Party's executive committee voted Thursday that Presley’s two opponents in the Democratic party primary — Gregory Wash and Bob Hickingbottom — did not met the requirements to run for governor, according to Bobby Sacus, the chairman of the party's elections committee.
Sacus told the Daily Journal that Wash and Hickinbottom had not filed statements of economic interest with the Mississippi Ethics Commission, something that's required by state law before a candidate can appear on the ballot.
Presley declined to comment.
Wash and Hickinbottom were two little-known candidates who did not appear to have any serious funding or momentum behind their campaigns.
Wash uncessfully ran for governor during the 2019 statewide election cycle and cut a televised ad of him using a Barbie doll as a microphone and called himself the "rock and roll governor."
Presley is almost certain to face incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the November general election. Reeves will compete against two obscure candidates in the Republican primary, John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree.
The Daily Journal was unable to locate contact information for Hickinbottom and Wash, but they could appeal the party's decision to Hinds County Circuit Court.