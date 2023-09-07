JACKSON - Ty Pinkins will replace withdrawn candidate Shuwaski Young as Democratic nominee for Secretary of State against Republican incumbent Michael Watson on November’s ballot, Mississippi Democrats announced Thursday.
Pinkins, an attorney and activist Delta native who has been campaigning for the 2024 U.S. Senate election since January, said in a press conference Thursday afternoon he would continue Young’s focus on voting rights, economic opportunity and serving small businesses.
“Mississippi is without question the hardest state in the county to vote in,” he said. “Michael Watson and his Republican colleagues designed it that way,” he continued, criticizing what he called redistricting designed to “limit the voting strength of minority and poor communities.”
Secretary Watson was traveling Thursday afternoon and not available for comment, spokesperson Josh Gregory told the Daily Journal.
Pinkins attacked Republicans on voting rights issues, saying they have refused to allow online registration and early voting, made absentee voting expensive and difficult, sown mistrust in elections, purged voter rolls and eliminated the ballot initiative.
“Republicans would rather restrict your right to vote and limit your voice in government than adopt the common sense solutions we know the majority of Mississippians want to see implemented,” Pinkins said.
Pinkins and state Democratic Party chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor thanked Young for his candidacy and wished him a speedy recovery. The state election commission approved Young’s medical withdrawal on Wednesday. Young announced his withdrawal late last month not long after state officials, citing Daily Journal reporting, questioned his residency.
Watson, a three-term state senator prior to becoming secretary of state in 2020, has a big cash advantage. His latest campaign finance filing in July reported over $880,000 cash on hand, over $260,000 of it raised in 2023.
A search for Pinkins in the state’s online campaign finance portal Thursday showed no campaign finance reports.
The national Democratic Association of Secretaries of State said last week it would support Mississippi’s Democratic candidate. Taylor said that support would take the form of a staff of a half-dozen people working on the nominee’s behalf.
Shuwaski Young raised less than $15,000 in his race, according to Aug. 1 campaign finance filings. He declined comment Wednesday on whether he would donate any remaining funds to a replacement Democratic candidate.
Young said Wednesday he planned to run for office in the future but refused to commit to running as a Democrat. He indicated he might run as an independent.
In response, Taylor told the Daily Journal on Thursday “we're doing our best to make sure that the Democratic Party has something to offer all candidates, and we wish Shuwaski Young well on all of his endeavors moving forward.”
