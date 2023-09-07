Election 2023 Mississippi Secretary Of State

Attorney Ty Pinkins speaks at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., about his becoming the new nominee of the Mississippi Democratic Party for secretary of state to replace a candidate who left the race because of health problems, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Pinkins faces Republican incumbent Michael Watson in the Nov. 7 general election.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

JACKSON - Ty Pinkins will replace withdrawn candidate Shuwaski Young as Democratic nominee for Secretary of State against Republican incumbent Michael Watson on November’s ballot, Mississippi Democrats announced Thursday.

