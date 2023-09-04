Mississippi Democrats are considering replacements for former secretary of state candidate Shuwaski Young, including 2019 nominee Johnny DuPree, but they may be too late.
Republican Gov. Reeves may have let the deadline pass for scheduling an election commission meeting to decide if the party can remove Young — who withdrew from the race, citing health reasons, late last month — from the ballot.
State Democratic chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor told the Daily Journal on Saturday the party was considering multiple possibilities, including DuPree, who lost against Republican incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson four years ago. DuPree was also the unsuccessful Democratic nominee for governor in 2011 and U.S. House District 4 in 2022. He was Hattiesburg’s mayor from 2001 to 2017.
However, the statutory deadline to let Democrats insert a new candidate may have already passed.
As the Daily Journal reported last week, state law says the party can only replace a candidate if the State Board of Election Commissioners (SBEC), chaired by the governor, rules within five days that a withdrawal affidavit is for legitimate nonpolitical reasons.
Young submitted a medical withdrawal affidavit Wednesday after announcing Aug. 27 he would withdraw from the race for “hypertensive crisis.”
It’s not clear if the statute's timeframe will be interpreted to give five calendar days, meaning the SBEC missed Monday's deadline, or five business days, making the deadline Wednesday.
The governor’s office said Friday it would give 24 hours' notice before the next SBEC meeting. As of press time Monday morning, no meeting had been announced.
The other two members of the SBEC, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Secretary of State Michael Watson, said last week the meeting’s date was up to Gov. Reeves.
Fitch said she would send a proxy if she is unavailable, and Watson said he would send a proxy regardless. He said his proxy would abstain from any vote relating to the candidate running against him in November.
