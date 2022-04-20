This file photo shows an entrance to the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. On Wednesday, April 20, the Department of Justice released a report finding that the prison facility violate the constitutional rights of inmates.
JACKSON • The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced that it has found clear evidence that the conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary violate the U.S. Constitution.
Specifically, the federal agency believes that the facility, also known as Parchman, fails to provide adequate mental health treatment to incarcerated people, subjects people to lengthy periods of solitary confinement and fails to protect them from routine violence.
Kristen Clarke, the assistant U.S. attorney general, in a statement said that the U.S. Constitution guarantees that all people incarcerated in prisons should be treated humanely.
“Our investigation uncovered evidence of systemic violations that have generated a violent and unsafe environment for people incarcerated at Parchman,” Clarke said. “We are committed to taking action that will ensure the safety of all people held at Parchman and other state prison facilities.”
The DOJ first launched its investigation into the state’s prison system in February 2020. The agency’s findings now mark the third state agency that has been hit with allegations of inadequate services.
Mississippi Child Protection Services and the state's mental health system are also dealing with lengthy lawsuits from plaintiffs arguing that systemic reforms should be implemented at the state agencies.
The report does not mention that the federal agency will file a lawsuit against the state, but it does say that officials are continuing to work with state leaders to institute reforms at the prisons.
“Mississippi violated the rights of persons incarcerated at Parchman by failing to keep them safe from physical violence and for failing to provide constitutionally adequate mental health care and that people confined to Parchman experience serious physical and psychological harm as a result,” said Clay Joyner, acting U.S. attorney for the northern district of Mississippi.