Mississippi Deputies Civil Rights Investigation

Michael Jenkins, second from right, stand with his mother, Mary Jenkins, center, and their attorneys at a news conference on Feb. 15. 2023, in Jackson, Miss., following his release from the hospital three weeks after being shot by sheriff's deputies. Mississippi deputies tried to assault two Black men with a sex toy and forced them to shower together during an hours-long interrogation in which Jenkins was shot in the mouth, the men’s attorney said in a letter to the U.S. Justice Department Monday, May 8, urging that civil rights charges be brought.

 Michael Goldberg I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi sheriff's deputies already under investigation for possible civil rights violations after allegedly placing a gun in a Black man's mouth and firing it are now also being accused of attempting to assault him and a second Black man with a sex toy during an interrogation, The Associated Press has learned.

