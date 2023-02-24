Mandy Gunasekara

Mandy Gunasekara, a candidate for Public Service Commissioner, speaks in this photo taken by her campaign. 

 COURTESY

JACKSON — Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, on Friday appealed the Mississippi Republican Party’s decision to certify Mandy Gunasekara as candidate on the primary ballot for Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you