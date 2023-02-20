JACKSON — Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, has gone quiet about whether he intends to appeal the Mississippi Republican Party’s decision to allow Mandy Gunasekara to run for the Public Service Commission in north Mississippi.
Barton filed a formal petition with the party’s executive committee arguing that Gunasekara did not meet the necessary residency requirements to run for public office. But the party disagreed with his complaint and ruled Gunasekara was a certified Republican candidate.
“Today, the State Executive Committee of the Mississippi Republican Party confirmed what we already knew: I have been a citizen of Mississippi my entire life,” Gunasekara said in a Feb. 16 statement.
Barton previously told the Daily Journal he intended to appeal the party’s decision if they ruled in Gunasekara’s favor, but he has not responded to recent questions about whether he intends to follow through with that promise.
Court records show that as of Monday afternoon, no such appeal had been filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.
State law allows someone dissatisfied with a party’s decision to appeal to the state judiciary within 15 days of when the initial complaint was first filed. Bartion filed his complaint on Feb. 9, so he would have until Friday to appeal the party’s ruling.
Such complaints are traditionally filed by candidates from within the same political race as their opponents. This makes Barton’s challenge of Gunasekara's campaign somewhat unusual.
If the Hernando attorney does not appeal the ruling, Gunasekara would be cleared to appear on the August primary ballot alongside Tupelo administrator Tanner Newman and state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton.
Newman previously said in a statement that he was glad the party resolved the residency dispute and he wanted candidates to “focus on the issues that matter to North Mississippians.”