This undated photo shows Mandy Gunasekara speaking. Gunasekara announced this week that she will qualify next year to try and become the new Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

JACKSON — A candidate running for district attorney in DeSoto County filed a residency challenge with the Mississippi Republican Party against Mandy Gunasekara, a GOP candidate for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission.

