JACKSON — A candidate running for district attorney in DeSoto County filed a residency challenge with the Mississippi Republican Party against Mandy Gunasekara, a GOP candidate for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission.
Matthew Barton, an attorney in Hernando, filed the challenge Thursday alleging that Gunasekara has not lived in Mississippi for at least five years before the date of the election, as required by state law and the Mississippi Constitution.
"I just believe voters need to have a candidate who is investing in their own community, not candidates who are asking the community to invest in their campaign,” Barton told the Daily Journal.
A native of Decatur, Gunasekara worked in Washington for several years on energy policy, including as chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump. She maintains that she has lived in Oxford since 2018.
“My heart, my home, and my family have always been in Mississippi,” Gunasekara said in a statement. “My time fighting for conservative values with President Trump is why I’m the most qualified candidate and the subject of these attacks. I conferred with Mississippi election law experts, and I meet the requirements for PSC.”
The Daily Journal previously reported that public voting records show Gunasekara participated in an election in the District of Columbia on Nov. 6, 2018. Mississippi's general election this year will occur on Nov. 7, 2023.
After she cast a ballot in D.C. in November 2018, Gunasekara registered to vote in her hometown of Decatur in January 2019, according to her voter record, which was obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office through a public records request.
That record shows that she has voted in state elections since 2019 and confirms that she currently lives in Oxford, where she registered to vote in July 2021.
But property records with the District of Columbia’s office of tax and revenue also show that Gunasekara and her husband received a homestead deduction on property taxes there in 2021, just two years ago.
To receive a homestead dedication, a property must be occupied by the owner and must be the principal residence of the owner, according to the office’s website.
State law requires the Mississippi Republican Party’s executive committee to conduct a hearing and issue a final ruling within 10 days after receiving a residency challenge. At the hearing, representatives of Barton and Gunasekara would be allowed to speak.
Spencer Ritchie, former director of the state GOP and an attorney, is representing Gunasekara in the residency challenge before the state Republican Party.
Ritchie in a statement said that under Mississippi law, citizenship and residency are “not synonymous.”
“To the extent Mandy ever lost her Mississippi citizenship during her time working in D.C., which is debatable, she certainly regained it once she took several concrete steps in 2018 to abandon D.C. and once again make Mississippi her permanent home,” Ritchie said. “There is no doubt that since that time Mississippi has been her primary and permanent home.”
Frank Bordeaux, the state Republican Party Chairman, confirmed he had received the challenge and officials would review the petition.
Gunasekara is running in the Republican primary with both state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton and city of Tupelo official Tanner Newman.
Newman in a statement acknowledged that he believes Gunasekara does not meet the statutory requirement for running for office, though he did not file a residency challenge.
“Election integrity still matters here in Mississippi,” Newman said. “I trust Ms. Gunasekara didn't realize that she didn't meet the residency qualifications when she chose to enter the race.”
Brown in a statement did not address the contents of Gunasekara’s challenge but said he has faith in the party executive committee and “full confidence they will handle the complaint both with integrity and accuracy.”
State law allows virtually anyone to file a residency challenge with a political party, but candidates are typically the people who step forward to file such a complaint, making Barton’s decision to challenge Gunasekara's campaign somewhat of an unusual move.
Barton said that he is not filing the residency challenge on behalf of Newman or Brown, rather he simply believes candidates should only be on a ballot if they meet statutory requirements.
“It’s not as much of a political issue to me,” Barton said. “I guess it’s just a principle issue.”