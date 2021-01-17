JACKSON • Mississippians faced long lines and crowded polling places on Election Day, but legislative leaders do not appear eager to make major reforms to the state’s voting system this session.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann – who was the state’s elections head as secretary of state – signaled little eagerness to alter voting laws in a recent interview with the Daily Journal.
“I think our voting laws are about right,” Hosemann said. “I think we pretty much just stay where we are right now, particularly with the mood of the electorate right now.”
Hosemann, a Republican, had previously voiced some support for early voting as secretary of state.
Voting laws in the Magnolia State are among the strictest in the nation. Leading up to the November election, Mississippi was the only state where leaders had refused to provide all citizens an early-voting option during the pandemic, according to a report from the Democracy Initiative.
That meant many voters waited in long lines – some as long as three or four hours. In Mississippi, voters who wanted to avoid crowded precincts on Election Day needed to swear to one of a half-dozen excuses to vote early in-person at their county clerk’s office. Or, they could try to decipher the state’s complex multi-step process for mail-in voting, which also only applies to people with a valid excuse.
After Election Day’s long waits, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi wrote on Twitter that if early voting wasn’t approved soon, it should be considered voter suppression.
“There is not an early vote program or statutes here in the state of Mississippi,” Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, D-West Point, said this week as she announced policy priorities of the Legislative Black Caucus. “And we do believe that is unfair to the citizens of this state who want to exercise their right to vote and do so safely.”
But Rep. Jim Beckett, a Republican from Bruce who leads the House’s elections committee, told the Daily Journal it’s unlikely any major voting reforms pass this year, including no-excuse early voting. Beckett said other than the long lines, the election “went fairly smoothly here in the state.”
Lawmakers are under no pressure to push through new election laws considering the next statewide election isn’t for about three years, and the next presidential election not for four years, Beckett said. And he noted that, given the presidential election controversy and President Donald Trump, it’s “probably better to let things cool off a little bit” surrounding election laws.
Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Republican, did show interest after November’s election in changing state law to allow in-person early voting, as opposed to any expansion of vote-by-mail. This was a shift in thought for Watson. During his 2019 campaign, he said he did not favor early voting.
But other than an apparent lack of interest from legislative Republicans, Gov. Tate Reeves offers the steepest hurdle for any early voting legislation. Reeves has previously said he opposes easier access to in-person early voting as well as any expansion of mail-in voting. A two-thirds vote by lawmakers would be required to enact any early voting legislation over a gubernatorial veto.
Still, there may be a few voting system reforms that would garner bipartisan support. Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said a compromise such as keeping the state’s current absentee excuse requirements – but adding more days to vote before an election – could be one option.
Lawmakers could also allow more locations for in-person absentee voting, Simmons said. Typically voters who have a valid excuse and want to vote absentee in-person must do so at their county courthouse, which Simmons noted is a long trip for many residents.
Another change that might find bipartisan support is enacting an online voter registration system. Mississippi is one of only nine states that still do not offer online registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee all allow it, and studies show it ultimately saves states money.
Watson has said he’s open to it. At least one Senate bill has been introduced this year by a Republican that would set up a system through the Department of Public Safety. New voters could register online using their driver’s license or other state-issued ID, and later change personal information such as adding a new address.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to register online. You file your taxes online,” said Rep. De’Keither Stamps, D-Jackson, a freshman lawmaker and former city councilman.
“People walk around with their phone, we live in apps now,” added Simmons. “Why not register to vote from your phone?”
Another reform that has been debated in the past would make absentee voting easier for college students away at school. Two Senate bills filed this year would allow college students to submit some voting materials electronically, and would allow those students to automatically receive absentee ballots for a certain amount of time, instead of repeatedly applying for one before every election.
As it stands now, students must jump through multiple hoops, including finding someone to notarize their applications and absentee ballots.
Other election bills proposed this year include:
Eliminate the Electoral College: Authored by Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, Senate Bill 2102 calls for Mississippi to join an agreement with other states to elect presidents by popular vote and not the Electoral College. This idea has been debated for ages, especially at times such as the 2016 election, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College tally.
Restore voting rights to felons: Several pieces of legislation would restore voting rights to a person after they complete their prison sentence. As it stands now, residents who have been convicted of one of several crimes – including murder, rape, bribery, felony shoplifting, or car theft – can’t vote. The only way for these people to get voting rights back in Mississippi is through a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, or a pardon from the governor. A majority of other states only ban felons from voting while they serve their sentence, and potentially for a period after, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Citizenship voting bills: At least two bills aim to clamp down on noncitizens voting in elections. One would require the secretary of state to compare election records with other public record systems “to ensure non-United States citizens are not registered to vote in this state.” Noncitizen voting is rare, so it’s unclear how much such a law might accomplish. In Mississippi, voting applicants already must swear they are U.S. citizens, and then show a photo ID at the polls.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.