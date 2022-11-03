JACKSON — The federal government will force Mississippi officials to repay millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds, according to Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson.
Anderson told a group of Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol earlier this month that he has been in communication with the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services for months to discuss the details of repaying the federal welfare dollars.
“We don’t know how much the Department of Justice and Department of Human Services will ultimately require Mississippi to repay,” Anderson said. “We know they’re going to require us to repay some of that.”
It will likely be several years before the DOJ gives a final price tag to state leaders.
State Auditor Shad White’s office identified around $94 million in potentially misspent TANF money, and a forensic audit commissioned by MDHS brought the number of questionable costs down to around $74 million.
The Mississippi Community Education Center, one of the nonprofits accused of misspending millions of TANF money, did not comply with the forensic audit, so state and federal officials don’t have a clear cut number of how much money was potentially misspent by the nonprofit.
Federal officials, according to Anderson, would recoup the money by withholding a portion of Mississippi's TANF block grant until the money has been repaid. If federal officials can prove state leaders intentionally misspent TANF dollars, then the federal government can impose an additional 5% penalty on top of what they believe was misspent.
State officials would still be required to provide the same level of services, meaning state lawmakers would have to appropriate additional state dollars to fill in the remaining gap from the funds the federal government withheld.
Some of the Capitol’s most powerful leaders have not started planning how the state would eventually repay the federal money.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, said in a statement that he has not visited with the Department of Human Services about repaying the misspent funds, but he is confident “they will reach out when and if the appropriate time arises.”
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, also said he has not yet talked with Anderson about repaying TANF funds, but he believes the director will meet with legislators when necessary.
“I don’t think all of the dust has settled on this yet, so it would be premature to get into specifics right now,” Hopson said.
A communications official for House Speaker Philip Gunn did not immediately respond to questions about state leaders repaying misspent TANF funds.
MDHS is also in the middle of civilly suing around 38 people and organizations to try and claw back some of the misspent welfare dollars. If state officials successfully recoups any money from the lawsuit, those funds could theoretically be used to repay the federal government.
Five people so far, including former MDHS Director John Davis, have pleaded guilty to federal and state charges related to the welfare scandal.
