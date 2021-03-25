JACKSON • Mississippians wanting to run for public office will have less time to qualify for the ballot under legislation approved Wednesday by Gov. Tate Reeves.
The new law cuts in half the period where candidates can submit paperwork — such as a statement of intent, a petition signed by voters and fees — to the Secretary of State's Office if they want their name on the August primary and November general election ballots.
The deadline to qualify will now be Feb. 1, up from March 1 for most public offices. That gives potential candidates a month less to decide if they want to run and in some cases to gather the necessary signatures. The earlier deadline applies to all types of candidates, from governor and lieutenant governor to district attorneys, tax assessors and circuit clerks.
The change recently drew criticism from conservative policy group Bigger Pie Forum, which argued the shorter filing period is designed to protect incumbent candidates.
"It is likely that many who would consider running for office would not make that decision so early in the year," the organization wrote. "The party primaries are not held until early August. And Independent candidates, also subject to the early deadline, do not appear on the ballot until the November general election."
House Bill 1048, authored by Northeast Mississippi Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, quietly sailed through the Legislature in recent weeks with only a handful of votes in opposition.
Lawmakers said the legislation was originally requested by election commissioners, who wanted their much later qualifying deadline of June 1 moved up on the calendar. In drafting the bill legislators decided to consolidate the filing deadline for all offices to February, Senate Elections Chairman Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, told senators.
The Bigger Pie Forum says there is no good reason to make the deadline so early, or limit the filing period to one month. The organization said the deadline for most offices was moved up more than 25 years ago, in an effort to give incumbent lawmakers a heads-up about their opponents during the legislative session.
"It was well known at the time that legislators wanted to know by March 1 if they would have an opponent in their election," the group wrote. "If so, they would have to be more careful about the votes they cast in the last month of the legislative session, when votes occur on the final versions of bills. If they did not have an opponent, they could vote however they wanted."
The requirements for a state or county candidate to qualify in Mississippi vary by office. A gubernatorial candidate must pay $1,000, while a legislative candidate is charged $250. Independents must collect a certain number of signatures depending on the office.
Mississippi state and local candidates will still have more time to decide on a run than those interested in a congressional seat. Magnolia State residents running for the U.S. Senate or House have only about a week to qualify for the ballot in early January during election years.