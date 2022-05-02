Anti-abortion and Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.
JACKSON • The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and to uphold a Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, according to an initial draft majority opinion obtained by POLITICO.
The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, overturns decades of precedent on the court, which previously found in 1973 that a person had a constitutional right to terminate a fetus in the first six months of pregnancy.
The court also reaffirmed a person’s right to an abortion in the 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the draft opinion reads. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Org, centers around a law that the Mississippi Legislature passed in 2018 that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, significantly before fetal viability. Most experts estimate fetal viability to be about 24 weeks.
"I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child, and this bill will help us achieve that goal," former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said at the time.
Soon after the 2018 bill became law, a U.S. district judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit blocked the enforcement of the law, finding it in conflict with Roe v. Wade and subsequent abortion decisions.
Discussions on high-profile cases have in the past been known to change. Justices have been known to change their votes as draft opinions get fleshed out. The court’s final holding will not be concrete until it is published, likely in the summer.