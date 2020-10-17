Medical marijuana ballot language

Initiative Measure No. 65, Should Mississippi allow qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions, as certified by Mississippi licensed physicians, to use medical marijuana?

Legislative Budget Office Fiscal Analysis for Initiative 65: The overall cost to Mississippi for the first year is estimated to be $11,068,150. The anticipated expenses for the first year to implement a medical marijuana program is $24,068,150 (Plants – seeds to Sale: $5,000,000; Licensing, Monitoring, Inspection: $16,220,150; and Cost to Collect Revenue: $2,848,000). The anticipated revenue is $13,000,000 (User ID Cards: $2,500,000; Commercial Licenses: $500,000 and sales fee at 7 percent: $10,000,000). The anticipated expenses for years following the first for a medical marijuana program is $15,338,000 (Plants – seeds to Sale: $5,000,000; Licensing, Monitoring, Inspection: $8,756,000; and Cost to Collect Revenue: $1,582,000). The anticipated revenue is $26,000,000 (User ID Cards: $5,000,000; Commercial Licenses: $1,000,000 and sales fee at 7 percent: $20,000,000). The overall annual revenue is anticipated to be $10,662.000, all of which must be used to support the state marijuana program.

Alternative Measure No. 65 A, Shall Mississippi establish a program to allow the medical use of marijuana products by qualified persons with debilitating medical conditions?

Legislative Budget Office Fiscal Analysis for Initiative 65A: The cost or revenue impact associated with this initiative is undeterminable.

VOTE FOR APPROVAL OF EITHER, OR AGAINST BOTH

FOR APPROVAL OF EITHER Initiative Measure No. 65 OR Alternative Measure No. 65A

AGAINST BOTH Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A

AND VOTE FOR ONE

FOR Initiative Measure No. 65

FOR Alternative Measure No. 65A