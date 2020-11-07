TUPELO • Last week’s election — undertaken across the country amid an ongoing pandemic — has restarted conversations about the prospect of early voting in Mississippi, but Gov. Tate Reeves remains a key and vocal opponent to the idea.
Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves took to his Twitter account to reiterate his opposition to early voting in Mississippi by pointing to the ongoing effort to count ballots across the country.
Many states, including Mississippi, continue to count their votes, but the spotlight of national attention the last five days has focused on states that will be key to the outcome of the presidential race.
“I will do everything in my power to ensure every ballot legally cast in the 2020 election in Mississippi gets counted—no matter how long it takes,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “But based on what I see in other states today, I will also do everything in my power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in MS—not while I’m governor! Too much chaos. Only way it’d happen is if many GOP legislators override a veto!”
Mississippi allows absentee voting. Registered voters can cast a ballot ahead of election day if they can claim one of several excuses, including absence from the county of residence on Election Day, working throughout the hours of election day and related reasons. Anyone over 65 is also allowed to vote absentee, even without an excuse, as are people with disabilities.
As with Election Day voters who must present photo identification, absentee voters must verify their identities.
Under an early voting system, anyone can vote ahead of Election Day during a designated time period, with no need to claim a qualifying excuse. In Mississippi, voter identification would still be required for early voting.
Some states allow early voting by mail, but early voting and vote-by-mail are not necessarily the same thing, and allowing the former does not require allowing the latter.
Even as Reeves — who also opposed early voting in the state Senate during his tenure as lieutenant governor — remains adamant on the issue, Mississippi’s new Secretary of State Michael Watson has signaled a willingness to consider at least some forms of early voting.
On his own Twitter account, Watson said he opposes “any expansion of mail-in voting” but said “In-person ‘early voting’ is quite similar to the in-person absentee voting we already have.”
The first-term secretary of state also suggested a willingness to discuss making Election Day a state holiday in order to make the ballot box more accessible.
Several state legislators also took issue with the governor over his comments about early voting.
“In-person no excuse voting provides our citizens with an opportunity to vote safely and securely, while protecting the integrity of our electoral process,” wrote Rep. Jansen Owen of Poplarville.
Rep. Kent McCarty, of Hattiesburg, offered similar comments on social media.
“I am confident that with the right infrastructure in place, along with the hard work of our election officials across the state, MS can give all voters additional options to securely cast their ballot in-person AND provide accurate results in a timely manner,” said McCarty. Like Owen, McCarty is a Republican lawmaker first elected last year.
In 2017, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed an early voting bill with 113 votes in favor and only eight against. Tupelo’s Rep. Shane Aguirre, a Republican, cast one of those eight votes in opposition. In the state Senate, the bill was referred to two different committees and never made it to the floor.
The year before, the House also passed an early voting bill with strong support, but with the Senate Elections Committee failing to take the bill up. In 2016, Aguirre voted in favor of early voting in the House.
Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican from Baldwyn, said last week that he continues to support an early voting system in Mississippi, provided that the proper safeguards are in place.
“I can tell you, I’m in favor of giving every citizen the opportunity to vote as long as there is a system that can offer accountability and transparency,” Turner told the Daily Journal. “Anything we could do that would be efficient to increase the populace’s voice, I am for that.”
Turner’s preferred system would see early voters cast their ballots in person ahead of Election Day, echoing Watson’s opposition to any expansion of voting by mail.
However, Sen. Chad McMahan, of Guntown, said he opposes early voting.
“I think Election Day is Election Day,” McMahan said. “It’s not election month.”
McMahan focused his criticism of early voting by pointing to vote-by-mail systems in other states. When asked specifically about in-person early voting of the kind discussed by Mississippi’s secretary of state, McMahan reiterated his preference for a single “Election Day.”
When asked about the state’s absentee voting system, which allows some voters to cast a ballot before Election Day, McMahan said he supports absentee voting and believes absentee voting is “a very narrow provision in the law.”
In that regard, supporters of early voting are likely to agree with McMahan. Mississippi is regarded as having some of the most restrictive laws regarding voting ahead of Election Day.