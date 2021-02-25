JACKSON • Electric car owners would find more places to plug in around Mississippi over the next three years if legislation that passed the House this week wins final approval.
The Magnolia State has among the fewest public charging stations in the country, with most spaced far apart in only the largest cities and towns. House Bill 1441 aims to incentivize construction of more stations by doling out as much as $30 million in total tax credits to companies that build them over the next three years.
“Over the next 10 or 15 years, the expectation is there’s going to be a lot more of these vehicles on the road," said Rep. Rob Roberson, R-Starkville. "Mississippi does not have a whole lot of charging locations, and the intent of HB 1441 is to make that happen.”
The bill, authored by Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, passed the House on an 89-25 vote on Wednesday and now heads to the Senate for more work.
Mississippi has 266 electric charging outlets, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, a tally that counts each individual outlet at a single charging station. That's among the fewest in the country and less than its neighbors: Alabama has 427, Louisiana has 327, Tennessee has 1,298 and Arkansas reports 330. Florida has the most in the region, with nearly 5,000 places for electric car drivers to charge up.
Mississippi also has the second-fewest chargers per capita, trailing only Alaska, according to a 2018 report by yourmechanic.com.
A DOE map shows those Mississippi charging stations are spread far apart, as well. There are clusters of chargers around Jackson, on the Coast and near Memphis. Northeast Mississippi has a small handful of chargers in each of the region’s largest cities. There are four in the Tupelo area, including one Tesla supercharging station.
“If you looked at Mississippi right now from 30,000 feet, we’re almost a desert when it comes to being able to charge vehicles like this," Roberson said.
The proposal would allow a company to obtain a hefty tax credit for building electric vehicle charging stations over the next three years. The credit could be worth as much as 75% of the costs to build a charging station, or the firm's total tax amount for that year, whichever is less. The state would hand out as many as $5 million worth of credits in 2021, up to $10 million in 2022 and $15 million in 2023.
HB 1441 would also impose a new $2.50 tax each time a vehicle uses a charging station in Mississippi. Roberson said the fee is intended to match roughly what Mississippi drivers pay in gas taxes — 18.4 cents per gallon — for each fillup. Proceeds of the electric charging fees, like gas taxes revenues, would go toward road and bridge repairs.
Roberson said the goal of the $2.50 fee is to ensure electric car drivers from outside Mississippi are paying their fair share to support the state's road repairs when they visit.
But Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, questioned whether the new fee was necessary, given electric car drivers already must pay an extra fee when they register their vehicles in the state. Under legislation passed in 2018, electric car drivers must pay an extra $150 and hybrid owners $75, when they register or renew their car tag.
Roberson pointed out most Mississippi electric car drivers use the vehicles for commutes and short trips and would typically plug in at home, so they would not often be charged the $2.50 fee at charging stations. But Criswell pressed him on what would happen when those drivers go on an in-state trip: "They're going to be charged double for roads and bridges?"
Realistically, Roberson said, there would be no way to easily differentiate between in-state and out-of-state drivers at the charging stations.
U.S. electric car sales have surged in recent years, with the trend expected to continue. One recent report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan projected 6.9 million electric vehicle sales in 2025 — up from about 1.4 million in 2020.
But “range anxiety” for prospective electric car buyers remains a problem. U.S. drivers reported their leading concerns about buying an electric car were running out of juice and low availability of charging stations where they live, according to a 2018 report from Volvo.