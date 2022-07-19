Heritage Site Grants Emmett Till

In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St. Lawrence Avenue is pictured in the West Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago. Emmett Till's Chicago home is one of more than two dozen historically significant sites that will share in $3 million grant money from a preservation organization.

 Anthony Vazquez I Chicago Sun-Times via AP

CHICAGO • Emmett Till left his mother's house on Chicago's South Side in 1955 to visit relatives in Mississippi, where the Black teenager was abducted and brutally slain for reportedly whistling at a white woman.

