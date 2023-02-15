TVA Fossil Fuels

Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeffrey Lyash speaks with the Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex, April 23, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Critics have long blasted the nation’s largest public utility over its preference to replace coal-burning power plants with ones reliant on gas, another fossil fuel. The same advocates are now frustrated that the EPA will not stand in the way of the Tennessee Valley Authority's latest extensive project, which clashes with the Biden administration’s directives to fight climate change, despite their laundry list of concerns.

 C.B. Schmelter I Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Critics have long blasted the nation's largest public utility over its preference to replace coal-burning power plants with ones reliant on gas, another fossil fuel.

