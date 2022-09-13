Water Woes Mississippi Black Businesses

A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson, Miss., restaurant and entertainment venue, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Although it is no longer cloudy, owner John Tierre says he has concerns over the city's longstanding water problems. Some business owners report spending anywhere between $300 to $500 per day on ice and bottled water.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • An independent watchdog in the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it's being brought in to investigate the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city.

Newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus