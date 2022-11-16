Water Woes Mississippi EPA

Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds to a question during a roundtable forum that involved EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, right, and Jackson-area businesspeople, community leaders, residents and educators, about the efforts underway to deliver a sustainable water system for Jackson residents, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Jackson State University, in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Tuesday that the agency is still working on a plan to bring long-term improvements to the water system in Mississippi's capital city, which came perilously close to collapsing more than two months ago.

Newsletter