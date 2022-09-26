Water Woes Mississippi

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan discusses elements of a coordinated response of federal, state and city agencies, that he hopes will help deal with the city's long-standing water problems, during a Wednesday news briefing, Sept. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Regan returned to Jackson on Sept. 26, 2022, to meet with officials about developing a plan to fix the city’s troubled water system. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • The federal government wants to work with officials in Mississippi's capital city to reach a legal agreement that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Monday.

