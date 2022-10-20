NAACP Civil Rights Jackson

This image shows the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. The NAACP said Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Mississippi is discriminating against Jackson’s majority-Black population by diverting badly needed federal funds for drinking water infrastructure to white communities that needed it less. 

 Steve Helber I AP

JACKSON • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.

