Water Woes Mississippi EPA

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discusses elements of a coordinated response with federal agencies that he believes will help deal with the city's long-standing water problems, during a news briefing, Sept. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The beleaguered water system in Mississippi's capital city disrupted daily life for 150,000 residents for several days, but Jackson's water is now safe to drink according to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi's capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions.

