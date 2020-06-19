TUPELO • In the wake of nationwide protests denouncing police brutality, Mike Espy, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, recently told a group of north Mississippi voters that he believes the best way to implement change is to reform law enforcement procedures.
Espy, the former U.S. secretary of agriculture and a former U.S. representative, on Thursday evening hosted a virtual listening session for north Mississippi supporters in a Zoom call. Most of the voters asked questions regarding criminal justice issues.
One voter asked Espy about the “defund the police” movement, which has become a mantra among some people in an attempt to reform policing in communities. Espy said he doesn’t believe that defunding the police is the best action and that “reform the police” is a more appropriate term to effect change.
“You will never hear me say ‘defund the police.’ I'm not going to say it because I don’t believe it,” Espy said. “Plus, even if it's used in the wrong context, I don’t think it’s the proper slogan to even be out there.”
Espy told supporters that one of the best ways to change policing practices is to equip law enforcement officers with better training, force departments to be more transparent and require them to use better tactics.
Some of the suggestions mentioned to improve policing were requiring de-escalation training and bias training for law enforcement, banning the use of choke holds and implementing more measures, such as a federal registry of policing complaints to promote transparency.
“The police ought to be trained to recognize those indications of bias, and they ought to check themselves and do a better job,” he said. “And it would help to have more African American policemen and policewomen on the job as well.”
When asked about his thoughts on felony charges for certain offenses, Espy even reflected on his own past by saying that while he was the country’s secretary of agriculture he was indicted on accusations of granting favors to companies that were regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges.
“That question touches my heart because I could have been there,” Espy said.
He said one alternative solution could be to utilize social workers and mental health professionals instead of law enforcement officers to respond to certain things such as minor disputes and calls about drug use.
Espy is facing incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the general election, the same opponent he ran against in a 2018 special election. Referencing the 2018 election, Espy said he and his campaign did “so many things wrong” during that election and he hopes to correct that during his current campaign.
He said that he knew he could have won the 2018 race and the main reason why he ultimately lost was because he was not allowed to be affiliated with the Democratic party on the ballot. In a special election in Mississippi, candidates are required to run as nonpartisan candidates on the ballot, even though candidates are allowed to publicly declare which party they identify with.
“I couldn't rely on that infrastructure,” Espy said of the Democratic party. “I couldn’t rely on that Democratic mantle that most folks rely upon when they look at sample ballots.”
Espy told voters that he plans to do more virtual meetings, but he plans to do canvassing before the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.