TUPELO • Heading into an electoral face-off on Tuesday, Cindy Hyde-Smith casts herself as a conservative stalwart in line with Mississippi’s majority, while Mike Espy believes he is a boundary-breaker who can help steer the state in a new direction.
Hyde-Smith is an incumbent U.S. Senator. A Republican, she was elected in a 2018 special election, defeating Espy once already in a runoff that drew unusual national attention after a series of video clips surfaced of Hyde-Smith making comments about attending a “public hanging” and making voting harder for “liberal folks.”
She completed the term of Thad Cochran, who retired in 2018 and has since died. She now wants a full term in the U.S. Senate, but Espy hopes he can win this time around, fueled by high voter turnout and perhaps by dissatisfaction or unfamiliarity with Hyde-Smith.
In 2018, Hyde-Smith campaigned by tying herself closely to President Donald Trump, and Trump ultimately came to Mississippi to stump on her behalf, including a stop in Tupelo.
This time around, she is once again touting her conservative credentials as the key reason to send her back to Washington D.C., including her vocal support of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, such as the recently installed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
In a phone interview earlier this year, Hyde-Smith intertwined economic and culturally conservative themes.
“I’m running for prosperity,” Hyde-Smith told the Daily Journal. “I want prosperity for our state, and I want it to be a place where we can raise our children the way we want to raise our children.”
She has largely declined to engage directly with Espy. She chose not debate him this election cycle after she did debate him in 2018. Contested Senate races across the country this year saw incumbents debating their challengers, but Mississippi’s incumbents at the federal and state level have in recent years avoided the debate stage, sticking to a strategy of appealing to core GOP voters.
Espy has made healthcare policy a key component of his campaign. He pledges to lend whatever support he can to efforts to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state, as is allowed by the Affordable Care Act.
In a campaign stop in Tupelo last week, Espy has highlighted the often poor access to healthcare in rural areas and said he wants to bring the state up off the bottom of so many health metrics.
He has often hoped that, just as Cochran’s record was closely linked to agriculture policy, his own would be linked to healthcare if he wins the Senate race.
The challenger has also become quite critical of Hyde-Smith. In last week’s Tupelo stop, he cited a study that deemed her the least effective senator, leading Espy to describe her record as “uniquely awful.”
Last week, Hyde-Smith told Jackson-area media that Espy’s criticisms amounted to “noise” and defended her record to the Daily Journal earlier this year.
“We have been covering the state and been doing our due diligence,” Hyde-Smith said.
Criticisms of Espy from the Hyde-Smith campaign have involved attacks that he will support liberal policies supported by national Democratic congressional leadership. Espy, however, described himself last week as a “proud Democrat” who will nonetheless be an “independent voice.”
Hyde-Smith – from Lincoln County in southwest Mississippi – was a state Senator for three terms, most of them as a Democrat before switching parties in 2010. She was then elected in 2011 as the state’s commissioner of agriculture. She was not widely discussed as a potential U.S. senator until Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her as Cochran’s replacement in 2018, an appointment that largely cleared the way for her ultimate victory in the special election. She is the first woman to ever represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate.
A trailblazer himself as well, Espy in 1986 was elected as Mississippi’s first Black congressman since the Reconstruction era and would serve in that post until President Bill Clinton named him to a cabinet post, as agriculture secretary in 1992. He ultimately resigned that post under the shadow of bribery charges, but he was ultimately acquitted.
Tuesday’s election between Espy and Hyde-Smith will determine the occupant of a six-year term of office.