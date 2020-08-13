TUPELO • As the novel coronavirus continues to shed a light on stark health disparities that have long existed in Mississippi communities, Mike Espy is now making access to affordable healthcare the central issue of his U.S. Senate campaign.
Espy, the Democratic nominee for the U.S Senate, has recently hosted several virtual roundtable events and aired campaign ads that home in on healthcare, particularly the problem of how low income Mississippians often cannot afford access to quality medical care.
“Jim Eastland was the senator that appointed the judges because he was the head of the judiciary committee,” Espy said at a recent campaign event. “Senator Stennis was the senator of the modern Navy because he was over armed forces. And Senator Cochran was the senator for agriculture. I want to be the senator for healthcare.”
This week, Espy’s campaign released an ad telling the story of Shyteria Shardae "Shy" Shoemaker, a woman in Chickasaw County who died last year from an asthma attack. Shoemaker’s family attempted to carry her to an emergency room to be treated for the attack, but Houston no longer has an ER.
Shoemaker’s story resonates with Espy on a personal level because when he was a child, he almost died from an asthma attack of his own.
As a young child, one day Espy was not able to breathe properly. His father initially took him to the African American hospital in Yazoo City to be treated, but the hospital didn’t have the necessary resources to treat him.
“There was not an oxygen canister in that hospital,” Espy said. “My extremities began to turn blue, and the nurses didn’t know anything else to do but to pray. So they joined hands around me and prayed like it was the last rites.”
Espy’s father then drove him to a hospital that treated white patients where the nurses there were able to give him a canister of oxygen, and he survived.
“Sixty years difference — 1956 and 2020. Mike Espy lived and Shy Shumaker died,” Espy said, “because of the problems with rural hospitals; the problem with rural medical care.”
Data has revealed that Mississippians of Black, Hispanic and Native American descent are disproportionately dying from complications related to COVID-19. Hospitals have also lost significant revenue by delaying elective surgeries to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The former federal agriculture secretary and U.S. congressman believes one of the easiest ways to solve the existing disparities and to keep rural hospitals from shuttering is for the state to expand Medicaid coverage to poor Mississippians.
If elected, Espy pledges to do everything he can to make sure Medicaid is expanded in the state. However, the decision to expand Medicaid is left up to state politicians and not the federal government. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal laws that sought to make Medicaid expansion virtually mandatory were unconstitutional.
Espy acknowledged this, but said, if elected, he would work to try and pressure state leaders to expand Medicaid coverage and pass federal legislation that would fully fund Medicaid expansion in Mississippi and not require the state to provide any match.
“I would try to use my influence and my platform as a member of the U.S Senate to browbeat the governor and the Legislature to expand this,” he told the Daily Journal in an interview.
Mississippi is now one of just 12 states that has opted out of expanding Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, despite the federal government offering to pay 90% of the cost.
Republican leaders in the state have long opposed Medicaid expansion saying that the state cannot afford the 10% match required to expand the program.
This past year, two states — Oklahoma and Missouri — through a ballot initiative voted to expand Medicaid coverage. Although the two states have voted to expand coverage, it has not yet been fully implemented.
“A lot of conservative elected officials say we don't want to expand Medicaid because it’s Obamacare,” Espy said. “Well, heck, we were paying for Medicaid expansion for Massachusetts and New York through our tax dollars."
He has also criticized his opponent, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for “doing nothing” to help the state during the pandemic and exacerbate the medical disparities that exist in the state. He claims that Hyde-Smith is complacent for not correcting misinformation about the virus that President Donald Trump perpetuated early on.
“We have a U.S. senator tied to his hip with his picture on her bus who said this is going to be over in two weeks,” Espy said of Hyde-Smith. “The manifestation of all of that is we have a lack of response. We should have had a coordinated national, federal response.”
If elected, Espy said he would seek advice from the state's top doctors, including State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Lou Ann Woodward, the leader of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
"They would be on my call list every day," he said.
Espy will face Hyde-Smith on Nov. 3. If elected, Espy would be the first Black U.S. Senator to represent Mississippi since Reconstruction.