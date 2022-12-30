Water Woes Mississippi

Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., D-Jackson, studies an updated grid of the total state support for agencies for fiscal year 2023, in the House chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on April 4, 2022. Crudup Jr., who has represented south Jackson since 2019, was preparing for the Legislature's upcoming return to session on Jan. 3 when he lost water on Dec. 24, 2022, after frigid weather upended infrastructure across the Deep South.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — In Mississippi's capital city, where intermittent periods without running water have become a fact of life for residents, a new disruption to the long-troubled water system persists just days before lawmakers are set to arrive for the state's 2023 legislative session.

Newsletter

Recommended for you