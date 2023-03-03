Welfare Fraud Mississippi

This Feb. 5, 2020, booking photo provided by Hinds County Detention Center shows former wrestler Brett DiBiase in Raymond, Miss. DiBiase pleaded guilty Thursday, March 2, 2023, to a federal charge related to misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help needy families in Mississippi. DiBiase faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for his plea to conspiracy to defraud the federal government. 

 Hinds County Detention Center via AP

JACKSON — A former pro wrestler pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge related to misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help needy families in Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the U.S.

