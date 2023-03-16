JACKSON – Christi Webb, the director of the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center, will likely plead guilty to a federal charge of stealing government funds, according to documents in federal court.
Court documents show that Webb appeared before federal Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball in Jackson on Thursday, where federal prosecutors presented a bill of information to the court about the federal charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.
A bill of information is when a defendant waives their rights to have a case presented before a grand jury proceeding. This procedure is typically used when a plea agreement has been reached between prosecutors and the defendant.
The federal charges stem from a sprawling state and federal investigation into how millions of federal welfare dollars were funneled to various projects when it was meant to help the state’s neediest residents.
When former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to federal theft charges, federal prosecutors appeared to identify Webb as an unindicted co-conspirator in the welfare scheme.
Casey Lott, a previous attorney for Webb and current FRC board member, at the time claimed it was absurd that federal officials believed Webb conspired with Davis. Lott maintained the Lee County nonprofit did not engage in any wrongdoing.
Lott told the Daily Journal on Thursday that he did initially provide legal counsel to Webb during the early stages of the federal investigation, but he does not represent Webb anymore.
Judge Ball on Thursday appointed two federal public defenders to represent Webb because she did not have the financial means to retain her own counsel. The public defenders did not respond to a request for comment.
