OXFORD • The FBI is looking to relocate the bureau’s Oxford office to a city in the Delta, according to state lawmakers and city officials who are pushing back on the plan.
Oxford’s mayor and state lawmakers who represent the city at the Capitol told the Daily Journal that they have been informed that federal leaders are looking to move the Oxford office to either Greenville or Greenwood.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, an independent, said she’s concerned that if the office is relocated to another town, it could disrupt the routine coordination of many federal law enforcement agencies that are located in Lafayette County.
“This is an economic development issue, but more importantly, this is a law enforcement issue,” Tannehill said. “I am 100% committed to keeping this office in Oxford."
Katie Greenleaf, a spokesperson for the bureau’s Jackson office, did not directly confirm or deny if the office is planning to relocate — or why such a move might be considered — but she did say they are “actively engaged with all of our state and local partners, including those in Greenville.”
The Mississippi branch of the bureau has a main office in Jackson, the state’s capital, with satellite offices, referred to as resident agencies, in Oxford, Columbus, Southaven, Gulfport, Pascagoula and Hattiesburg.
Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, said that the bulk of federal criminal cases are conducted out of the Oxford office, and the relocation of the local FBI office could lead to unintended consequences.
“I’m deeply concerned about what this would do to law enforcement efforts in north Mississippi,” said Boyd, who is also a former prosecutor.
Republican Rep. Clay Deweese of Oxford similarly said that because Oxford is centrally located in north Mississippi, he worries that the move would cause federal officials to travel long distances to conduct routine business.
“Just think about the logistics of moving from north Mississippi to Greenwood or Greenville,” Deweese said. “That’s now a long way.”
It’s unclear what the potential timeline is for relocating the Oxford resident agency or who would be responsible for approving the move.
Other federal agencies such as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the northern district and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also located in Oxford, which is one of the largest cities in North Mississippi.
