Flooding Control Project

Hinds County Emergency Management Operations deputy director Tracy Funches, right, and operations coordinator Luke Chennault, wade through flood waters in northeast Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 29, 2022, as they check water levels. A federal agency has set aside money to help guard Mississippi’s capital city and surrounding areas against flood damage following two deluges in three years. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, that it has budgeted $221 million to help fund a local flood-control project. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • A federal agency has set aside money to help guard Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas against flood damage following two deluges in three years.

