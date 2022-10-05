Mental Health Lawsuit Mississippi #1

James Shelson, lead attorney representing the state, carries documents as he and his colleagues exit the federal courthouse in Jackson, following a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in Mississippi, Monday, July 12, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department claims the state has failed to provide adequate services in the community for adults with mental illness.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Federal judges on Wednesday appeared receptive to Mississippi’s argument that the U.S. Department of Justice cannot sue in order to improve the level of care received by people with severe mental illness in the Magnolia State.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus