JACKSON • The father of a woman who has routinely been in and out of hospitals for mental health care believes his daughter never received proper treatment because she was simply “dumped” into a cycle of personal care homes without any plan to give her a proper remedy.
The father told a court-appointed monitor of Mississippi’s mental health system that his daughter went through repeated cycles of hospital discharges to personal care homes and back to hospitals because the personal care homes care more about the money they receive from families than the care they give to patients.
“They have nothing to do with ‘personal’ or ‘care,’” the father said of the homes.
The monitor, Michael Hogan, used the anonymous father's story in his second report to illustrate the gaps remaining in Mississippi’s mental health system and the apparent absence of statewide regulations to determine how someone should receive coordinated local treatment after getting discharged from a state hospital.
State lacks coordinated care
The example reflects a broader problem Hogan referred to as a lack of "care coordination," which is when all facets of the mental health system work together to identify structured treatment for someone with serious mental illness.
In the case of the father and daughter, Hogan said leaders could have helped her receive services in a more structured home with better staff and security able to treat her.
But that coordinated care apparently never happened.
“We cannot determine that there are sufficient requirements established by (the Department of Mental Health) that would assure compliance,” the report reads. “We recommend the State establish and enforce such standards.”
Hogan ultimately noted that Mississippi has made improvement in its mental health system, but still only remains partially compliant with a court order to adequately treat people with mental illness in their communities once they leave state facilities.
Adam Moore, communications director for the Department of Mental Health, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the agency has worked closely with Hogan and his team to conduct training for state hospitals and to revise discharge planning in compliance with the court order.
“Effective discharge planning is a priority of the state hospitals to assist connecting patients returning to their local communities with the care they need to continue their road to recovery,” Moore said.
One way communities can remedy this gap is by hosting regular conferences between the leaders of state hospitals and regional mental health centers to ensure the best level of care is delivered to a patient. In Lee County, leaders of the state hospital and the community center meet weekly.
Since he issued his first report, Hogan visited the Tupelo-based North Mississippi State Hospital and community mental health centers located in the area. Hogan noted in his report that Lifecore, the community center located in Lee County, is serving patients well by having an in-house pharmacy and taking part in the regular conferences.
But Hogan also noted that the center, similar to many other regional centers, has no documentation showing a quality assurance plan is in place to adequately serve its patients.
Why the state's mental health care is under court order
The federal government began investigating the state’s mental health system 10 years ago and concluded that Mississippi was unnecessarily segregating people with mental health into state-run hospitals for lengthy periods, a violation of federal law.
The state initially attempted to enter into a mediation process with the federal government, but that process eventually fell apart. The justice department then sued the state in 2016.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled in September 2019 that Mississippi violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by having inadequate resources in Mississippi communities to treat people with mental illnesses — a violation of their civil rights.
Last year, Reeves appointed Hogan, a former New York State Commissioner on Mental Health, to produce regular reports evaluating the state’s compliance with a court order.
Hogan's report also highlighted the issue of sick people waiting in jail for treatment, and believed an average of 25 individuals each day were sitting in jail waiting for a hospital bed. Hogan called this “a clearly unacceptable pattern.”
Moore, speaking on behalf of the state DMH, agreed that having a large number of people await treatment in jails is “undesirable.” He said the agency is working to hire more employees to staff beds at state hospitals to increase its capacity for treating patients.
Though it’s been years since a federal court determined Mississippi was unnecessarily institutionalizing people with mental illnesses, the lawsuit still hasn’t ended.
The state appealed portions of Reeves’ latest ruling to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and oral arguments are scheduled to take place on Oct. 5 in New Orleans.
