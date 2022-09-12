Hogan Mug

Michael Hogan, a “special master” appointed to help craft and oversee changes in the Mississippi’s mental-health system, exits the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., following a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in the state, Monday, July 12, 2021. Hogan reviewed his findings in court before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, federal attorneys and attorneys for the state.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • The father of a woman who has routinely been in and out of hospitals for mental health care believes his daughter never received proper treatment because she was simply “dumped” into a cycle of personal care homes without any plan to give her a proper remedy.

Download PDF Second mental health monitoring report
Micheal Hogan, the court-appointed monitor of Mississippi's mental health system, delivered his second report on the state's mental health care. Hogan ultimately noted that Mississippi had made progress in serving patients with mental illness, but it only remained partially complaint with a court order to treat patients adequately in communities.

