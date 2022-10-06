JACKSON • Federal prosecutors revealed in court filings on Tuesday that they are conducting a criminal investigation into how a former professional wrestler used welfare dollars supplied to him by a Lee County nonprofit.
The acting U.S. attorney in Mississippi’s southern district federal court filed a motion to pause civil asset forfeiture proceedings against former WWE wrestler Theodore “Teddy” DiBiase Jr.’s home in Madison because the civil seizure claim closely overlaps an ongoing criminal investigation.
“The Government also is conducting an investigation of a criminal matter which is ongoing and directly related to the instant civil forfeiture action,” the filing reads. “The facts and the parties of the civil case and criminal matter are nearly identical.”
Despite this overlap, it's unclear who the federal government is targeting in its criminal investigation.
The only parties listed in the asset forfeiture claim are DiBiase and his wife, who own the property federal prosecutors believe was purchased with federal proceeds he unlawfully obtained from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.
A federal agent in a sworn affidavit alleges that two nonprofits DiBiase managed received hundreds of thousands of TANF dollars from the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center to do work related to helping “inner-city youth” and promoting “self help programs.”
But the agent testifies that none of the work was completed and the projects were “abandoned” shortly after the FRC awarded the contracts.
The FRC’s leaders have not been accused of a crime, but state officials are suing the organization in civil court to claw back some of the TANF dollars that were allegedly misspent. The FRC’s attorney has repeatedly said its leaders did not engage in any wrongdoing.
That attorney, Casey Lott, said again on Tuesday that he does not believe Webb is the target of a criminal probe.
The affidavit also shows that leaders from the FRC have cooperated with representatives of the State Auditor’s Office as investigators there have probed sprawling allegations of embezzlement, fraud and misspending connected to the TANF program.
“Personnel at the FRC indicated to Mississippi State Auditor’s Office that (John) Davis instructed FRC to make payments on the contract before the program was designed and required staff from MDHS, FRC and MCEC to attend a ‘Legislative Launch’ and ‘planning session’ at the Westin Hotel in June 2018.”
Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis last month pleaded guilty to federal and state fraud and conspiracy charges related to how he supplied Teddy DiBiase Jr.’s brother — Brett DiBiase — with federal welfare dollars.
Scott Gilbert, an attorney for Teddy DiBiase, said in a statement that a federal judge previously dismissed the federal government's initial asset forfeiture complaint against his client because it failed to allege an actual crime under federal law, and he believes flaws continue to exist with the prosecutions’ amended complaint.
“The amended version suffers from the same defects, we just haven’t yet undertaken to file a new motion to dismiss,” Gilbert said.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan III in November 2021 dismissed the prosecutors’ initial complaint against DiBiase because of technical issues with their claim, but he allowed the government to amend its complaint to address his concerns.
Jordan ruled that federal prosecutors made “troubling assertions” about DiBiase, but the government had not “pleaded its best case” about what crime the former wrestler allegedly committed.
