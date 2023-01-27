Welfare Fraud Mississippi

John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 22, 2022. A federal judge signed an order Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to indefinitely delay sentencing of the former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — A federal judge signed an order Friday to indefinitely delay sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

