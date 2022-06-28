JACKSON • Federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Brandon with lying to federal officials, according to a complaint unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
Ibrahim Alhussayen is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada who are known critics of the Saudi Arabian government.
According to the complaint, Alhussayen claims he works for the Saudi royal family.
The prosecutors also believed that Alhussayen had multiple screenshots on his phone of tweets posted by Jamal Khashoggi, who was a former columnist for The Washington Post. U.S. intelligence concluded that Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in 2018 because he was critical of the Saudi government.
It’s unclear how long Alhussayen has lived in the Magnolia State, but court documents say he has been living in the United States since at least 2013 on a student visa.
Alhussayen’s LinkedIn account states that he was attending Jackson State University for graduate work, but the complaint also states that he had attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
