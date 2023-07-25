Biden Monument Emmett Till

A Confederate soldier monument stands outside the Tallahatchie County Courthouse Monday, July 24, 2023, in Sumner, Miss. President Joe Biden is expected to create a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. The Mississippi locations are Graball Landing, the spot where Emmett’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River just outside of Glendora, Miss., and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, where Emmett’s killers were tried.

When President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, it marked the fulfillment of a promise Till's relatives made after his death 68 years ago.

