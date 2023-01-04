Mandy Gunasekara picture

This undated photo shows Mandy Gunasekara speaking. Gunasekara announced this week that she will qualify next year to try and become the new Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

JACKSON — Mandy Gunasekara, a former chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency, filed paperwork on Wednesday to seek the Republican nomination to be the Northern District Public Service commissioner.

