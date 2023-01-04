JACKSON — Mandy Gunasekara, a former chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency, filed paperwork on Wednesday to seek the Republican nomination to be the Northern District Public Service commissioner.
Gunasekara, 37, told the Daily Journal at the Mississippi Republican Party headquarters in Jackson that she wants to become the next utility regulator in the northern part of the state to help Mississippians obtain affordable energy and internet to propel them forward in the modern economy.
“In the Northern District, unfortunately, this hasn’t been guaranteed to all the citizens,” Gunasekara said. “So, I am running to make that happen and to make sure that Mississippi continues to grow and prosper in the right direction.”
Gunasekara, a Republican, is a native of Decatur, and she’s lived in Oxford for several years. After graduating from Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi School of Law, she worked in Washington for the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate and the EPA.
The Public Service Commission is a three-member board that regulates telecommunications, electric, gas, water and sewer utilities. The three commission members are elected from different regions throughout the state.
The agency recently has adopted broadband internet expansion as a part of its core mission and has worked to connect rural parts of the state to wired broadband.
Broadband Now still ranks Mississippi near the bottom of access to quality, affordable broadband and estimates that 16% of the population remains without access to a high-speed wired broadband connection with the federal basic download speed.
Gunasekara said she believes making new technology, such as Elon Musk’s Starlight satellite internet that was recently deployed in Ukraine, more widely available to consumers in north Mississippi could bridge the digital gap.
“If they can do that in a country under attack from Russia, we can do that in Mississippi,” Gunasekara said.
The Lafayette County resident is so far the only person to file paperwork to run in the Republican primary for Northern District Public Service Commissioner.
Democrat Brandon Presley, the incumbent commissioner, has served as commissioner since 2008.
Presley is also rumored to be eyeing a run for governor, but as of Wednesday evening, he has not filed paperwork to run for a state office. If he were to file paperwork to run for governor, it would clear the way for a new candidate to become the utility regulator.
In a previous statement to the Daily Journal, Presley did not address which office he plans to seek, but he said that whatever he does next will be focused on “improving the lives of average Mississippians who can’t write a $1,000 campaign check.”
The last day for candidates to qualify for state offices is Feb. 1.
