Mississippi Governor

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant stares at lawmakers while he speaks of his legislative priorities and past accomplishments during his final State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2018, in House Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON – Former Gov. Phil Bryant is asking a state judge to block the public from viewing his emails and text messages related to how federal welfare dollars were used to construct a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.

