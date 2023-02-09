JACKSON — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre on Thursday filed a defamation suit against State Auditor Shad White, alleging the statewide official's comments related to a statewide welfare scandal tarnished his image.
White’s initial investigation into the Mississippi's welfare misspending led to six criminal charges. The state auditor has repeatedly used social media to criticize Favre’s involvement in the scandal.
“By shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre's good name, White has gained national media attention he previously could have only dreamed of, including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media,” Favre’s complaint reads.
Fletcher Freeman, a spokesperson for White’s office, said in a statement that everything White has said about the welfare case is “true and backed by years of audit work.”
“Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him," Freeman said. "He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefited from misspent funds."
Favre has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the scandal, but the state’s welfare agency has sued him civilly to recoup the federal funds that were allegedly misspent.
The former quarterback has denied the allegations in court filings and has asked a judge to dismiss the suit.
Favre in 2017 received $1.1 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds to record promotional material for a nonprofit. He paid back $500,000 of that money in 2020 and another $600,000 in 2021. Favre has not repaid $228,000 in interest from those dollars.
More than $5 million in welfare funds also went the construction of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre’s alma mater.
The retired quarterback previously said he did not know any of the funds the university's athletic foundation received for volleyball stadium came from TANF funds.