JACKSON — Andy Boyd, the former executive director of the Columbus YMCA, won a special election on Tuesday night to fill a vacant House seat in north Mississippi.
According to the Commercial Dispatch, Boyd captured 57% of the vote for House District 37, which covers portions of Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties. Boyd defeated David Chism, who garnered 43% of the vote.
“Faith, Family, Friends, and Community will continue to be my focus,” Boyd wrote on Facebook. “The Lord Jesus has taken us down this path and has been with us every step of the way. We can not emphasize enough how much we covet your friendship and prayers.”
Boyd did not respond to a request for comment, so it’s unknown which political party he intends to caucus with. The House district he was elected from has been a reliably conservative district in recent years.
Boyd will finish out the term of former Rep. Lynn Wright, who died from Lou Gehrig’s disease in June. Boyd can now participate during the 2023 legislative session and serve as a voting member of the House.
The Lowndes County resident, though, will have to qualify for the regular election in January if he wants to continue serving in Jackson and win a full, four-year term.
The 2023 legislative session will begin in early January.
