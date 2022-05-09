File - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering addresses a Stennis Institute lunch in Jackson, Miss. Pickering has apparently left his position as director of the state's Veterans Affairs Board. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JACKSON • Former State Auditor Stacey Pickering appears to have either left or stepped away from his most recent job as executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board, but officials at the state agency aren’t disclosing any details surrounding the departure.
The Veterans Affairs Board, which oversees the four veterans homes in the state, told the Daily Journal in a statement that Mark Smith, the agency's deputy executive director, is currently serving as its interim executive director.
But Ray Coleman, the spokesperson for the Veterans Affairs Board, wouldn't confirm if Pickering left the agency. Coleman claimed that the agency does not discuss personnel matters.
However, in a 1999 ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court found that names of public employees, and some salary information, are not exempt from public disclosure.
“We can assure our state's 187,000 Veterans and their families that our Agency is still ready and available to serve them through our mission programs," the Veterans Affairs Board said in a statement.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, Pickering said he has not resigned, but would provide specific details.
The former auditor has a long history of serving in state government. From 2004 to 2008, he represented south Mississippi in the state Senate. After his legislative stint, he was elected state auditor in 2008.
Pickering, who also serves in the Mississippi Air National Guard, resigned as state auditor in 2018 to lead the Veterans Affairs Board.
While he was running for re-election in 2015, The Clarion Ledger reported that Pickering was part of an FBI probe after he allegedly used campaign funds for personal use.
Pickering at the time called the allegations baseless and a campaign tactic from his opponent, Republican Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler. No charges were ever filed against him.
The state VA board oversees two veteran memorial cemeteries, trains and certifies almost the veteran service officers in individual counties in the state.