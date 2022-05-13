File - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering addresses a Stennis Institute lunch in Jackson, Miss. Pickering has apparently left his position as director of the state's Veterans Affairs Board. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JACKSON • After days of withholding the employment status of its agency head, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board announced that executive director Stacey Pickering and his chief of staff have officially resigned.
In a news release, the VA Board said Pickering and Melissa Wade would leave the agency effective July 11, but it did not disclose why the two decided to leave or why they’re leaving at the same time.
Earlier this week, the VA Board refused to confirm Pickering's status with the agency. At the time, Pickering told the Daily Journal that he had not resigned. Two days later, House Military Affairs Chairman Lester “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville, told the Daily Journal that a member of the VA Board informed him both Pickering and Wade had resigned.
"The Board thanks both Director Pickering and Mrs. Wade for their service to Mississippi's 187,000 Veterans and their families over the last four and three years, respectively," James Garner, the chairman of the veterans affairs board, said in a statement.
Mark Smith, the agency’s current deputy director, will serve as the interim executive director while the board searches for a new, permanent leader.
Wade will pursue another job outside of the agency, and Pickering will retire from state government altogether, the statement said, bookending an extensive public career in the Magnolia State.
Pickering represented south Mississippi in the state Senate from 2004 to 2008. He then served as state auditor from 2009 to 2018.
Pickering, who also serves in the Mississippi Air National Guard, resigned as state auditor in 2018 to lead the Veterans Affairs Board.
The state VA Board oversees two veteran memorial cemeteries, trains and certifies the veteran service officers in individual counties in the state, and operates the state's four veterans homes.