JACKSON – Christi Webb, the former director of the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of stealing government funds as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

Download PDF Christi Webb plea agreement
A plea agreement that Family Resources Director Christi Webb reached with federal prosecutors on March 16. Webb pleaded guilty to stealing federal funds.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com