Welfare Embezzlement Mississippi

John Davis, then executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, answers lawmakers' questions at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 7, 2016. Davis pleaded not guilty, in April 2022, to charges of bribery, conspiracy and making false statements to the government about alleged misspending of federal money that was intended to help poor people.

JACKSON – John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, was charged on Sept. 15 with federal conspiracy and theft charges in connection to how federal welfare dollars were spent at the agency he led for around three years.

John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, was indicted last week on federal conspiracy and theft charges in connection to how the agency he previously led disbursed federal welfare dollars. The indictment was unsealed by a federal magistrate on Wednesday.

