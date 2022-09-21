John Davis, then executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, answers lawmakers' questions at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 7, 2016. Davis pleaded not guilty, in April 2022, to charges of bribery, conspiracy and making false statements to the government about alleged misspending of federal money that was intended to help poor people.
JACKSON – John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, was charged on Sept. 15 with federal conspiracy and theft charges in connection to how federal welfare dollars were spent at the agency he led for around three years.
The indictment, which was unsealed by U.S. District Judge Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball on Wednesday, states there were four co-conspirators who participated in the alleged scheme with Davis. It's not immediately clear who the unnamed co-conspirators are.
The indictment outlines a scheme involving Davis and the four co-conspirators “to divert federal funds intended for needy families and low-income individuals for their person use and benefit.”
The federal charges come in addition to state charges Davis is facing over sprawling allegations of fraud and embezzlement allegedly conducted by Davis with money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Co-conspirators 1 and 2 are described as each the director of a non-profit organization.
Co-conspirator 3 is described as a Madison County resident who owned most of two companies involved in the criminal allegations.
A fourth co-conspirator is described only as a Hinds County resident.
Davis allegedly directed each of the non-profit directors to awards “sham contractors” and to commit other misuses of federal dollars.