Welfare Fraud-Mississippi Explainer

In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother Brett DiBiase, right, induct their father "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase into the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame at the Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz. Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including Ted DiBiase and sons Teddy and Brett.

 RICK SCUTERI I AP Images for WWE

JACKSON — A grand jury in Mississippi has indicted former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and theft in connection to the state’s welfare scandal, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

taylor.vance@djournal.com