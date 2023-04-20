In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother Brett DiBiase, right, induct their father "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase into the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame at the Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz. Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including Ted DiBiase and sons Teddy and Brett.
JACKSON — A grand jury in Mississippi has indicted former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and theft in connection to the state’s welfare scandal, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
The indictment alleges that DiBiase, the son of the famous WWE wrestler known as “The Million Dollar Man,” knowingly conspired with the former head of the state’s welfare agency and two leaders of nonprofit organizations to divert federal funds meant for the state’s poorest residents for his own personal benefit.
DiBiase allegedly used the federal funds to buy a vehicle and a boat, and for the down payment on the purchase of a house, among other expenditures, the Department of Justice said in a news release.
It’s unclear if DiBiase is currently represented by counsel who can speak on his behalf. Requests for comment to Scott Gilbert, an attorney who represented DiBiase in a separate legal matter, were not returned.
The indictment accuses John Davis, the former director of the state Department of Human Services, of steering funds from the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to two nonprofit organizations — the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center of North Mississippi and Mississippi Community Education Center.
Christi Webb, the founder of the FRC; Nancy New, the founder of the MCEC; and Davis have all previously pleaded guilty to federal charges.
State Auditor Shad White in 2020 revealed that he provided information to state prosecutors that led to the indictment of six officials connected to a scheme to mismanage funds from the TANF program. Nearly all of those six defendants have pleaded guilty.
“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case,” White said in a statement. “We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered.”
The indictment charges DiBiase with six counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft and two counts of theft of federal funds. If convicted of the charges by a jury, DiBiase could face a maximum of 145 years in prison.
