JACKSON • A new law could make it easier for current or former children in the state’s foster care system to attend a college or university.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday signed House Bill 1313 into law, which sets aside $1 million in scholarships each year for people who were in foster custody when they were 13 years old or older, but who have not turned 25.
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to support children in foster care, find them loving homes, and give them the opportunity to succeed,” Reeves said. “We have a responsibility to ensure those children growing up in foster care have the opportunity to turn their struggles into strengths.”
The scholarship would cover the cost of attending college, which could include school supplies, housing, and meals.
The bill was named after north Mississippi Rep. Bill Kinkade who grew up in the state’s foster system.
Kinkade, R-Byhalia, recalled when he attended high school in downtown Jackson, he would often see the golden eagle that sits atop the Mississippi Capitol building.
“I would think ‘How can I get some help? Does anyone know where I’m at?’” Kinkade said.
Now as an adult, the Marshall County lawmaker looks at that same eagle and thinks how fortunate he is to come out of the foster system and be a successful, productive citizen.
“Today, I feel so lucky, so very humbled and extremely proud,” Kinkade said. “Not so much for my journey, but rather for the benefits that House Bill 1313 offers to those underserved youth who can now take advantage of this transformative legislation.”
The bill would also make it easier for the students to have access to some off-campus living.
The age of maturity in the Magnolia State is 21, which means that people must be 21 to sign a lease agreement or a utilities agreement. This often leaves foster students in a bind because they may not have direct family members to cosign on a lease for them.
The new law would allow former foster children to enter into a lease or utility agreement once they turn 18.
Bertie Bryant, a former resident of the foster system, told members of the press that she wishes she had access to the new scholarship and is thankful the new law can help other residents still in the system.
“Everybody’s going to have a chance to go to college,” Bryant said. “They aren’t going to have to worry if they have the money or not.”