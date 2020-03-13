Mississippi's total count of presumptive cases of the new coronavirus now stands at six after the state Department of Health announced details of two new cases Friday morning and details of three more cases Friday afternoon.
Of the six total cases, three are located in Forrest County, where Hattiesburg is mostly located. One case is in Leflore County. The remaining two cases are in counties the Health Department has not yet identified.
Of the four cases about which officials have released information, one is a Forrest County female over the age of 65 who has been hospitalized. She recently traveled to North Carolina, according to the Health Department.
The other two Forrest County cases are males who are isolated at home. One of them recently traveled to Florida, according to the Health Department. The Leflore County case is a woman who is isolated at home.
As of late Friday, the Health Department reported that it has tested 90 individuals in the state.
“Things are progressing and evolving very rapidly,” said Paul Byers, the Health Department's state epidemiologist.
The Health department reported that it has approximately 1,000 tests on hand, though that number is evolving and is subject to change.