Water Woes Mississippi Funding

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the state imposed boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks, while Mississippi Emergency Management Agency executive director Stephen C. McCraney, right, listens, during a Sept. 15, 2022, news conference in Jackson. Repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson's main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September. Reeves blames Jackson's water woes on mismanagement at the city level and water was restored after the state "stepped in" to provide emergency repairs, Reeves said at a September news conference. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city.

